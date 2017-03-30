Boy behind #WhyNotDevin visits Will Farrell, Mark Wahlberg at Framingham movie set

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Will Farrell and Mark Wahlberg have been in Framingham this week filming for their upcoming movie “Daddy’s Home 2.”

On Thursday, the Hollywood icons had some special visitors. Devin Suau, 6, and his siblings got a special tour of the movie set.

“Only Devin can call Will Farrell sassy pants! Thanks so much for showing the boys how movies are made Daddy’s Home 2 Full Movie 2017,” Suau’s mother wrote in a Facebook post.

Suau was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in late January, and was given eight months to two years to live.

The hashtag “WhyNotDevin” was created on social media by his family, to raise awareness for his disease.

Framingham police crowned him chief for the day in early March. He even led the way at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston.

