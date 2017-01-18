Brady on AFC Championship: ‘We have to play our best game of the year’

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady said very little Wednesday when asked about suiting up for his 11th AFC Championship game.

“Well it’s a big game, so, I am going to try to play my best,” Brady said.

The four-time Super Bowl was in no way interested in putting Sunday’s showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers into historical perspective. He is instead focused on performing at his best against a young and athletic Steelers defense.

“Very mentally tough team, well coached, great scheme, pressure the quarterback,” Brady said about the Steelers defense. “They’re doing a lot of things well.”

Brady was much more forthcoming about Ben Roethlisberger, speaking glowingly about his Steelers counterpart.

“Ben’s an incredible player, and he’s been that way since 2004 when he came into the league,” Brady said. “I’ve always loved the way he plays – very tough, hardnosed, you know he’s great for the city of Pittsburgh.”

The Patriots survived three turnovers in their divisional round win over the Texans. Brady knows a repeat performance agaisnt the Steelers will not be acceptable.

“We have to play our best game of the year. I think that’s what it comes down to,” Brady said. “I mean we got to do whatever it takes to be at our best for those three hours on Sunday night.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)