Bridgewater State University now providing public access to Narcan

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Bridgewater State University is now providing public access to Narcan on campus.

School officials said more than 50 buildings on campus will have the overdose reversal drug beginning next week.

Narcan is a part of an ‘opioid overdose kit’ that is accessible to anyone who needs it.

Some believe it will keep people safe, and some believe it will encourage drug users.

The Narcan was donated to the school by a non-profit.

BSU will be holding a training session on the drug next week.

