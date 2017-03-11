Businesses destroyed in fire at Framingham shopping plaza

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A fast-moving fire tore through a shopping plaza in Framingham early Saturday morning.

The fire sparked at the Old Path Village Plaza on Concord Street at around 2 a.m. All 11 businesses in the plaza were closed at the time. Officials said all 11 businesses, including J&M Diner, were destroyed.

Firefighters said the fire started in the roof in the middle of the plaza but quickly spread due to the high winds. The frigid temperatures also made fighting the fire difficult, as water from the hoses quickly froze and slowed everyone down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.

