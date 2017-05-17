Car crashes through home, petting zoo in New Hampshire

DERRY, NH (WHDH) - A home that houses a petting zoo in Derry, New Hampshire, was severely damaged Tuesday night by an out-of-control vehicle.

The couple who was inside the home said it sounded like a “freight train” when a car unexpectedly barreled into a nearby room around 9 p.m.

Fire officials said the vehicle left the road, struck an embankment, went airborne and slammed into the side of the house before hitting an attached barn.

The driver was able to get himself out of the vehicle and was transported to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

The homeowners run a mobile petting zoo, but the car missed the animals and none were harmed, officials said.

The husband and wife were watching the NBA Draft Lottery when the crash happened.

“The owner of the house was actually quite pleased that the Celtics got the first pick in the draft. So, he said things even out,” Fire Chief Jack Webb said.

It is unclear at this time if the driver will face any charges.

