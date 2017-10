BRIGHTON, MA (WHDH) — A car went onto the Green Line tracks in Brighton, causing minor delays on the B Line.

The vehicle drove in the middle of the outbound side of the tracks at Packards Corner early Wednesday morning.

Crews were eventually able to tow the car away.

No injuries were reported.

