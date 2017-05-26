Catie, beloved dog at Fairmont Copley, has died

BOSTON (WHDH) - A dog that became well known by locals, staff, and visitors has died.

Catie Copley, the dog who “guarded” the main lobby of the Fairmont Copley hotel, passed away on Friday, the hotel announced on its Twitter page.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the news that our beloved Catie Copley has passed away. Her paw-some love will be missed by all.”

The hotel called Catie Copley its “canine ambassador,” along with another dog at the hotel — Carly.

The dog was well known for greeting guests and keeping staff company.

