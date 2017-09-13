Chicopee Police: Delays expected after truck crashes into bridge

CHICOPEE, MA (WHDH) - Officials say delays are expected throughout the morning after a truck crashed into a bridge in Chicopee Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened on lower Prospect Street after a tractor-trailer struck a bridge underpass and became stuck.

A towing company was in the process of removing the truck but delays were expected.

Officials said those traveling in the area should expect delays around Buckley Boulevard, Prospect Street, Yelle Street, and Chicopee Street.

