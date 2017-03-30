Child suspended for playing with stick that looked like a gun

Hoke County, NC (WHDH) –A 5-year old girl in North Carolina was suspended from school for playing with a stick gun.

The girl’s school district sent home a note informing her mother that she was suspended for pointing the fake gun at students and threatening to kill them.

The girl said she was just playing a game with her friends.

And her mother wants an apology.

The school says the suspension stems from a zero tolerance policy that ensures every child has a safe learning environment.

Watch the video above to hear from the young girl’s mother.

