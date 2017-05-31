Chipotle restaurants fall victim to data breach of customer credit cards

A security incident at Chipotle restaurants across the country has led to a data breach involving customers’ credit card information, and 53 restaurants in Massachusetts are impacted.

According to the company’s website, malware on company servers caused data to be stolen between March 24 and April 18. That data includes names, card number, expiration date, and internal verification code.

Customers who visited Chipotle restaurants during that time frame are encouraged to check their credit statements for any suspicious transactions and report unauthorized charges.

A full list of restaurants that were impacted by the data breach can be found here.

