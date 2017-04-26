Clerk shot during robbery at Taunton liquor store

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - A clerk was shot during a robbery at a liquor store in Taunton Wednesday night.

The robbery happened at Eagan’s Package Store on Cohannet Street just before 9 p.m. Police said two men entered the store and while one stayed by the door, the other pointed a shotgun in the woman’s face. Police said the woman refused to give the suspect any money and when she grabbed the barrel of the shotgun, the suspect fired. The woman was hit in the stomach but managed to call 911.

Police said the liquor store is owned by a couple in their 30s.

The clerk was taken to the hospital, where she is in serious, but stable condition. Police said the suspects are on the run and no arrests have been made.

