Clothes, phone belonging to missing teen found at Randolph reservoir

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Authorities on Tuesday found clothing and a cellphone belonging to a missing teenager along the shoreline at a reservoir in Randolph.

On Monday night, state police were called to the reservoir for a report of a missing person in the water.

Police say they are searching for Christopher Defreitas, 16, who disappeared from his home around 8 p.m.

Though no foul play is suspected in his disappearance, police have an all out search underway in the Great Pond area, which is the upper section of the reservoir.

Investigators set up a command post on Pond Street, right at the Randolph-Braintree line. Dozens of state and local officers are involved in the search.

Investigators used boats to search the water and drones, so they could have an eye in the sky. The state police air wing also worked at the scene. A dive team was called in.

Across the pond, Braintree police could be seen monitoring another section of the water, as K-9 units checked wooded areas near the reservoir.

Defreitas is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 133 pounds, with an athletic build, brown hair and brown eyes.

A boat will continue to search the lake overnight. Dive and ground teams will return to the scene Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Defreitas’ whereabouts is asked to call police.

