BOSTON (WHDH) — Donations have poured in to a fire department in Boston’s North End after a boot used to collect charitable donations was stolen.

The boot is part of a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and has been outside Engine 8 Ladder 1 in the North End for years. Police said the boot was stolen early Sunday morning. A cable attaching the boot and its metal cash box to the building had been clipped.

Police said the boot was later found near the water at Battery Wharf. The metal box had been broken up and the money was gone.

The boot was brought back to the firehouse and after word of the theft got out, donations skyrocketed. Firefighter Billy Clark, who is charge of the boot, said one man donated a $1,000 check and another brought $200. A young boy even gave Clark a baggie full of change.

Clark said he designed the boot so money can only be dropped in and nothing can be taken out. He plans to anchor the boot and box to the sidewalk to make it more secure. Clark said while the boot has been stolen before, he believes it belongs in front of the firehouse.

“I told someone earlier, for every bad person, you get ten good people,” said Clark.

Boston Police are still investigating the boot’s theft.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)