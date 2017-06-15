Complaints about airline service on the rise

The number of complaints about airline service is on the rise this year.

According to the latest government data, the Department of Transportation fielded more than 1,900 complaints in April. That is a 70 percent increase from March.

The surge comes after the viral video which showed a doctor being dragged off a United Airlines flight.

More than 700 of the complaints were related to cancellations, delays and missed connections.

