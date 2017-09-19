I-91 closed after several cruisers struck in pursuit that started in Massachusetts

HARTFORD, Conn. (WHDH/AP) – Police have closed Interstate 91 southbound in Hartford, Connecticut, Tuesday following a police pursuit that started in Massachusetts.

Traffic cameras show numerous police and other emergency vehicles on the scene near intersection of I-91 and Interstate 84.

State police tweeted that the pursuit started in Springfield and that several police cruisers were struck during that pursuit.

There was no immediate word of injuries, though at least one person could be seen being loaded into an ambulance on the highway.

#CTtraffic: I91 sb x32 Windsor expect hwy/lane closure following Springfield PD pursuit. Veh struck several cruisers. Suspects in custody. pic.twitter.com/zy0pYAw0bT — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 19, 2017

