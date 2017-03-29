NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have named a suspect in the shooting of two women and a juvenile that prompted lockdowns at schools and a hospital.

New Britain police said Wednesday morning that they were seeking 36-year-old Jermaine Scott and warned the public he is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say the two women and juvenile are expected to survive. Police say a second child at the scene was not injured.

Police responded to reported gunshots at a home near the Newington line at about 7 a.m.

A second crime scene developed about a half-mile away, but no details have been released.

Local schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution. St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford was also locked down briefly because of concerns about the suspect.

