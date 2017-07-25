Convicted pedophile priest Paul Shanley to be released from prison

BOSTON (WHDH) — After more than 10 years behind bars, convicted pedophile priest Paul Shanley will be released from prison this week, according attorney Mitchell Garabedian.

Garabedian, who represented Shanley’s rape victims, told 7News that he will be released on either Thursday or Friday.

In 2005, Shanley, one of the central figures in Boston’s clergy sex abuse scandal, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child.

Investigators said Shanley repeatedly raped and fondled a boy at a Newton parish in the 1980s.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office originally pushed for life in prison, but Shanley was sentenced to 12-15 years in prison.

District Attorney Marian Ryan confirmed that Shanley would be released, but did not specify an exact date.

Shanley will be monitored by the probation department for the next 10 years and has been ordered to have no contact with children under 16 years of age, Ryan’s office said.

