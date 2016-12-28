Coyote spotted in Atlanta area park

Atlanta, Georgia (CNN) — A coyote has been spotted roaming a popular Atlanta park.

For the last several days, people out for a walk have seen the coyote in the city’s Piedmont Park.

Residents say it has kept to itself and hasn’t shown aggression, seemingly looking for scraps of food left behind.

But it has park visitors worried, many out with their children or pets.

An expert on coyote behavior says the animals pose little risk to people, however:

“If they start getting access to food, and associating people with food,” said coyote expert Chris Mowry, “they’ll start to overcome their wariness of humans and they’ll start to expect food.”

(Copyright (c) 2016 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)