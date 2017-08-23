Crash, fuel spill delays morning traffic on I-495

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - A truck crashed Wednesday morning on Interstate 495 in Lowell and spilled fuel on the highway, causing traffic delays.

State police responded just after 8 a.m. to the crash on the southbound side of the highway near exit 35.

The right lane is closed to traffic at this time. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

Police say the truck is leaking fuel. Crews are on the scene and working to clear the mess.

It appears as if the truck went off the highway and hit a guardrail.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

