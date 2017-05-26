CT woman suffers severe blood loss in razor factory accident

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman is in the hospital after her hand was trapped in a razor factory machine, causing her to lose a lot of blood.

Milford fire officials freed the woman’s right hand from the machine at the Schick factory on Thursday. Paramedics applied a tourniquet to stem the blood flow, and she was soon rushed to a hospital.

Factory officials say firefighters arrived quickly to save the woman.

The woman’s condition is not presently known. Schick is working with Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate the accident.

