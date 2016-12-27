DA: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Revere dies of injuries

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a 70-year-old pedestrian has died from injuries he suffered in a crash on Christmas Day in Revere.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says the man was crossing three lanes of state Route 60 when he was struck by the vehicle Sunday evening.

The unidentified man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died there on Monday.

Police say the 21-year-old driver remained at the scene. Authorities say she didn’t appear to be impaired. The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed as of Monday.

