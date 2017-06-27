Dashcam video of Detroit bus crash released

DETROIT (WHDH) — New dashcam video of a bus crash in Detroit has been released, giving a new look at the horrible crash.

Police said an 18-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and caused the crash by failing to stop at the intersection on Friday afternoon. The bus wound up crashing through a brick wall through before coming to a stop inside a grocery store.

Cameras inside the bus captured the impact. Passengers were violently thrown around and the 60-year-old driver was knocked unconscious.

No one was killed but several people were injured. Police are now investigating to determine if anyone will face charges.

