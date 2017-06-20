Deal reached to fund downtown Boston park

BOSTON (AP) — The state, the city and private businesses have reached a deal to fund a downtown Boston park built after an elevated highway that cut through the city was torn down and replaced by a subterranean roadway.

The state Transportation Department on Monday outlined a six-year plan to fund the Rose Fitzgerald Greenway, months after the state announced it would scale back the amount it contributed.

Under the plan, state funding for the ribbon-like 17-acre park would be reduced from $2 million to $750,000 annually by 2020. The city will contribute $250,000 a year, while the officer towers, hotels and businesses that line the park will add $1 million through a voluntary levy.

The Greenway Conservancy, which runs the park that features public art projects, memorials and play areas, will also contribute.

