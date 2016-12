BOSTON (WHDH) - MONTEREY, Calif. (WHDH) — A deep-water shark was caught on camera for the first time ever.

Marine biologists said they found the ghost shark off the coast of California.

This is the first time the ghost shark has ever been seen in the Western Hemisphere.

