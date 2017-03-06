Defense in Aaron Hernandez’s murder trial claims new evidence

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been sent home early after the judge said he needed time to consider a claim that Hernandez’s lawyers have new evidence that could help their client.

Attorney Ronald Sullivan told Judge Jeffrey Locke on Monday that Warren McMaster, a street sweeper who passed by the 2012 drive-by shooting scene, saw a woman or someone with braids rising from the sunroof of a white SUV and holding what appeared to be a recording device.

Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of fatally shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado as he rode in a silver Toyota 4Runner.

McMaster testified Monday without the jury present and confirmed the evidence presented by the defense.

The defense argued that McMaster may have swept away evidence on the night of the alleged murders.

Prosecutor Patrick Haggan said the street sweeper did not mention a white SUV during his initial police interview.

Locke took a defense motion to dismiss under advisement.

