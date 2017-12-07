Dozens displaced after fire rips through New Hampshire apartment building

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Dozens of people were forced out into the streets on Thursday morning when a three-alarm blaze broke out and ripped through a multi-family home in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Fire crews responded around 10 a.m. to the blaze at a home at 324 Hanover Street and were greeted by thick smoke and a wall of fire.

Video from Sky7 showed several ladder trucks at the scene as flames shot into the air.

Officials say several residents were in the building when the fire broke out, but that they all have been accounted for. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Steady winds helped fuel the stubborn fire, forcing crews to attack the flames from the outside.

“We had heavy fire on all three floors of the multi-family apartment building,” Fire Chief Brendan Burns said.

The fierce flames and smoke have since subsided, but crews remain at the scene.

About 40 people were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting.

An investigation is underway.

