HOUSTON (WHDH) - The first day of school became a day that one child in Texas will always remember.

A young Texas boy, Kevin, lost his father in the line of duty years ago. Police officers from across the state showed up to take him to school this year, and it turned into a huge procession for the kindergartener.

Kevin’s father was Houston Police officer. He was hit and killed by a drunk driver while on duty before Kevin was born.

His mom reached out to some officers to see if they could walk him to his first day of kindergarten.

“I texted Todd and Don and told them I wanted to have a few officers walk Kevin to school and then it went viral,” said Kevin’s mother.

A police helicopter flew overhead and the mounted patrol also made an appearance. Kevin went to school surrounded not just by Houston Police, but officers from across the state.

A family of fellow officers, 100 strong, were there to make Kevin’s day special.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)