Driver arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in New Hampshire

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have arrested a driver accused of being involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Somersworth.

Police say 71-year-old Gail Burwen was hit near the intersection of High Street and Bartlett Avenue in Somersworth on Saturday night. They said 31-year-old Lisa Devore, of Somersworth, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony conduct after an accident. They said a witness provided a partial license plate number that led them to the car, which was found Tuesday in Kittery, Maine.

Devore turned herself in to police and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer.

