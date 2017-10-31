Driver crashes car into front of Burlington house

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A driver went airborne Tuesday, crashing her car into the front of a house in Burlington.

Homeowners Matt Rausch and Lauren Puccia said they were both at work when the crash happened but their home surveillance system filmed the entire thing.

“I was shocked and wanted to know if everyone was OK and what our house looked like, it was pretty scary,” said Puccia. She said just four minutes before the crash, a school bus had stopped in front of their house to let children out.

Police said the driver, a woman in her 50s, lost control of her car, possibly due to a medical episode. The car damaged the walkway, siding and foundation but stopped before it hit the living room, where the family’s dog usually hangs out.

Neighbors quickly came to the woman’s aid and called 911. She was taken to the hospital, where she is expected to be OK.

