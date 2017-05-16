Driver rescues dog running along I-93 in Dorchester

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Traffic swerved and slowed down to avoid a dog running along I-93 in Dorchester before a driver pulled over and rescued it.

The dog was seen on the southbound side of the highway, well before rush hour. Cars moved to avoid hitting the dog on the fairly empty road but the dog continued to run along the highway.

Three drivers tried using their vehicles to surround the dog but the animal managed to escape.

The dog for about half a mile and despite appearing frightened, did not come close to getting hit by a vehicle. Eventually, several vehicles managed to surround the dog and a driver pulled over and brought the dog to safety inside the SUV.

The viewer who filmed the video believes the man who grabbed the dog was not the owner, just a good Samaritan.

