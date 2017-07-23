Eight-alarm fire in Waltham engulfs five buildings in new complex

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Waltham Fire Department said an eight-alarm fire broke out around 3:40 am on Sunday, spreading across five buildings.

The Waltham Fire Chief, Paul Siccone, said the fire happened at a new complex that was under construction near Elm Street.

Officials say there were several explosions, and between 15 and 20 fire departments responded to the alarms.

The structures were made of wood with brick on the outside according to authorities.

Siccone said there was, “Heavy fire, I believe in two buildings, and because of the proximity it was a challenge to get water on them and eventually it spread to the whole complex. We were able to stop it at the complex.”

There have been no injuries reported.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

