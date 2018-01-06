Travelers lined up at the JetBlue check-in counters inside Logan Airport Saturday night as delayed flights stacked up across the board.

“I’m ready to go home,” Florida resident Candy Jones told 7News.

The airline said they’re working to restore flights in the Northeast following the large snowstorm earlier in the week. The extremely cold temperatures have led to problems at JFK Airport in New York, which have had a ripple effect here in Boston.

Kelly Doyle and her family had their flight back home to Miami delayed after capping off a week of skiing in Vermont.

Doyle said she was ready to get back to Florida. “Yeah, yeah, I’ve never been in negative degree weather before. It’s been interesting,” she said.

For some passengers at Logan, the delays lasted much of Saturday, as many looked to escape from the brutally cold weather.

JetBlue said they are working to get the flights back up in the air.

