False fire alarm at Steelers hotel at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Police and fire rushed to Logan Airport’s Hilton Hotel where the Pittsburgh Steelers are staying after a fire alarm was pulled.

They determined it was a false alarm, set off by someone intentionally pulling the alarm.

Investigators found an East Boston man, 25-year-old Dennis Harrison, walking on hotel property.

Officials said Harrison was not a guest at the hotel and had no legitimate reason for being on hotel property.

He was placed under arrest, charged with disorderly conduct, setting off a false fire alarm and disturbing the peace.

