Family of missing NH man offering $5K reward for information

KENSINGTON, N.H. (AP) — The family of a missing 23-year-old New Hampshire man is offering a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Jacob Marsden, of Kensington, was reported missing on July 26. Police said Monday he was last seen at about 11:20 a.m. on July 24 at a Home Depot in Seabrook. Surveillance video shows him wearing green pants, gray Vans sneakers and a gray, long-sleeved shirt. Police said his cellphone was shut off soon afterward.

Police said his white Jeep Cherokee was found by Seabrook police in the area of Route 286 and the Massachusetts state line.

Marsden is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

