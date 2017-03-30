Father charged after barefoot toddler found wandering alone, police say

LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - Police in Londonderry found a toddler wandering barefoot through the streets Thursday morning, authorities said. The child is safe and sound, but the boy’s father is facing serious charges.

Officers found a 3-year-old boy, Daiden, around 11:30 a.m. walking around at an apartment complex on Fieldstone Road. Police say Daiden’s feet and pants were soaked.

A resident in the area spotted the boy and called 911. Officers responded to the complex, but Daiden was only able to tell them his name, the color of his home and that he had a shed in his backyard.

With the help of social media and the public, police say investigators were able to track down Daiden’s mother. He was released into her custody.

Police say Daiden’s mother shares custody with his father. They say Daiden was staying with his father Wednesday night when he somehow escaped the apartment.

The boy’s father has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. He has not been identified.

The incident is under investigation. The Department of Children and Family Services has been notified.

