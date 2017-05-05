Father saves son from out of control Jeep at auto auction

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - Abe Sarraf pulled his 21-year-old son out of the path of an out of control Jeep in Billerica, just as it was about to hit him.

“I just heard the engine roaring,” said Khalil Sarraf, “last second pulls me away, the mirror clipped my shoulder.”

The father and son remember standing side by side at the Billerica Auto Auction Wednesday morning looking to buy SUV’s.

They say, out of nowhere, the Jeep came barreling towards them.

Khalil Sarraf says if not for his dad’s quick actions, he wouldn’t be alive today.

Having just escaped harm, Khalil didn’t pause or take a deep breath. Instead, he says he rushed right back in towards the danger.

“I ran over to the driver to see what happened and then I just saw him froze,” said Khalil. “He looked like an innocent guy, so I just shut off the car.”

Both Khalil and his father are still pretty stunned themselves, watching life flash before their eyes.

