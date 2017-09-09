Final flights from Florida arrive at Logan ahead of Irma

BOSTON (WHDH) — People from Massachusetts with homes in Florida made their way back to New England Saturday, some of them catching the last flights to Logan Airport before Hurricane Irma hits.

“Everybody is scared to death,” said Rhonda, who arrived at Logan on the last flight out of Tampa. “I have one suitcase with me and I don’t know what I’ll be going back to.”

Laurie Hadman said she feels better now that she is back in New England but is concerned about her friends who remained in Florida.

“It’s a beautiful area but we pay the price when a storm moves in,” said Hadman. “So it’s gorgeous but we’re really worried what it’s going to look like afterward.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott urged residents who did not or could not evacuate in time to seek shelter.

