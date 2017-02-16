Former Patriots star Darrelle Revis charged in alleged assault in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (WHDH) — New York Jets cornerback and former Patriot Darrelle Revis has been charged with allegedly assaulting two men early Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Police said Revis, a Pittsburgh native, was approached by two men who started recording Revis on his cellphone. Police said Revis snatched the phone away and tried to delete the video. When the two men tried to get the phone back, Revis allegedly threw it into the street.

The men told police they were punched out by Revis and another man, knocking them unconscious. Witnesses stated the men were unconscious for about 10 minutes. Revis was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault. Revis’ attorney said he was trying to defend himself.

A spokesperson for the Jets said they are “aware of the incident and have spoken with Darrelle.”

