Former school career counselor convicted of child rape

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a former Massachusetts high school career counselor has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said 33-year-old Jenna Tarabelsi was convicted Friday of two counts of rape of a child. Tarabelsi is set to be sentenced later this month.

Tarabelsi worked for Medford Vocational Technical High School from April 2012 to 2015. Prosecutors say she sexually assaulted the 15-year-old student in 2014 in a parking lot after school ended.

Prosecutors say Tarabelsi was immediately suspended by the school in 2015 when it learned of the alleged assault.

Tarabelsi’s attorney, Juliane Balliro, said they are pleased that she was acquitted of some charges, including aggravated rape. Balliro said they are disappointed with the jury’s verdict on the other indictments and plan to appeal.

