ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A foundation has donated another 100 3-D printers to schools and nonprofits across Maine, bringing the total donated to 150.

David Perloff of The Perloff Family Foundation said most of the printers are going directly into classrooms where students can take advantage of them using their state-issued laptops.

Among the school districts benefiting from multiple 3-D printers are Mount Desert Island, Portland, and Ellsworth schools; RSU 67 in Lincoln; RSU 22 in Hampden; and RSU 2 in Monmouth. Nonprofits include the Challenger Learning Center and Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor.

The 3-D printer creates objects by laying down successive layers of a material until the object is complete. They’re already in use at several Maine schools.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)