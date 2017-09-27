FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Foxborough came together at the town common for a vigil to mourn the death of a young boy killed in a murder-suicide.

Six-year-old Anthony Scaccia was shot and killed by his father last Thursday before the father turned the gun on himself.

People at the vigil said Scaccia had a great personality.

“Anthony was a big personality who filled any room that he entered,” said Pastor Bill Dudley of Union Church. “He could be rambunctious, he was full of life; he was the king of kindergarten at Murril School. We loved him and we will always remember him.”

The boy’s mother, Laurie Tolliver, says Scaccia’s father, Billy Scaccia, served in Iraq in the 1990’s and that he suffered from PTSD and depression.

