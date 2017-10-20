Framingham dispatcher on leave for allegedly telling mother to drive sick baby to hospital

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A Framingham emergency dispatcher is on leave after he allegedly told a panicked mother to drive herself and her sick baby to the hospital.

Framingham officials said the mother called 911 Wednesday morning because her baby was having trouble breathing. Instead of sending an ambulance to their home, the emergency helper allegedly told the mother to drive to the hospital instead since it would be faster.

“The chairman of the board of selectmen has been in contact with the family to discuss the incident, as well as to inquire about the child’s condition,” said Framingham Town Manager Robert Halpin. He said the dispatcher is under investigation.

The baby is reportedly in stable condition.

