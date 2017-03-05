Fundraiser held Sunday for woman killed by manhole cover

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - The Caitlin Clavette Foundation is hosting a kick off fundraiser in Cambridge.

Clavette was killed in February 2016 when a manhole cover hit her car on I-93 in Boston.

Her family and friends are launching a foundation in her name to honor her legacy.

She was an art teacher at Milton Public Schools.

The fundraiser kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

