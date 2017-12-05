SAVANNAH, Ga. (WHDH) – A Georgia police officer was honored Monday after he saved a 1-month-old baby on Dec. 1.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Officer Eng was reunited with the family of that baby, named Bella.

Body cam footage showed the officer sprinting up three flights of stairs after police received a 911 call that an infant had stopped breathing. Officer Eng found Bella’s mother frantic.

Bella, swaddled in a blanket, was passed off to the officer. He wasted no time flipping the baby over and starting CPR. He did compressions for about a minute until the 1-month-old showed a signed of life and began to cry.

The baby was taken to the hospital, but officials have credited Officer Eng with saving her life.

Officer Eng was honored Monday. Police gave Bella a special gift—a baby onesie with the department’s logo.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)