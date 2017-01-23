GOAT? Brady closing in on record 5th Super Bowl ring

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - At this point in his long and storied career, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady seems to be breaking a record almost every time he takes the field.

“The man is remarkable. First ballot Hall-of-Famer automatically. He never fails to surprise me,” one fan said of the 17-year NFL veteran.

“He’s one of the best quarterbacks ever,” another young fan said of Brady. “He’s the GOAT.”

As the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft, Brady stands at the top of the heap in several statistical categories.

In December, he became the winningest quarterback in NFL history. And the dynamic duo of Brady and Belichick will soon have another record all to themselves – a seventh appearance in a Super Bowl.

Brady, at age 39, is nothing short of remarkable. Many fans feel he is the best to ever lace up the cleats.

“He will get the the thumb ring,” one fan enthusiastically said.

A win over Atlanta on Feb. 5 would give Brady an NFL-record five Super Bowl wins.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)