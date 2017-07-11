Gov. Baker says deal close on marijuana bill

BOSTON (WHDH) — Gov. Charlie Baker said lawmakers are close to reaching a deal on the state’s marijuana bill.

Six lawmakers at the State House have been meeting to discuss changes for weeks and they are now 11 days past the deadline they imposed on themselves.

Voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana last November. Lawmakers are now negotiating amendments on issues like taxes and the regulation of marijuana shops. Baker said he hopes a deal is reached soon.

“I’m told there are only a couple minor things that are outstanding. I hope they get them done because if they don’t get them done, I think at some point, we’re going to have to go forward with the law as it was written,” said Baker.

The House is looking at a 28 percent tax rate for recreational marijuana, while senators are looking at a rate that is closer to 12 percent.

