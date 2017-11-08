Grief counselors consoling students after 3 classmates die in West Brookfield crash

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — Grief counselors were at Quaboag Regional Middle High School Wednesday to help console students after three of their classmates were killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Douglas Avenue near Route 9 in West Brookfield at around 3:30 p.m. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said the car left the road and hit a tree before rolling over.

All three victims pronounced dead at the scene were students at Quaboag Regional Middle High School. Officials said the driver was a 16-year-old girl who was a junior at the school. Her passengers were a 15-year-old boy who was a sophomore and a 14-year-old girl who was a freshman.

“And when I saw the names, I still didn’t believe it. And now it just feels so real and it’s the only thing I can believe,” said Savannah Langley, a classmate of one of the victims.

“It’s going to be a difficult week but we will get through this together,” said Dr. Brett Kustigian, superintendent of Quaboag schools. “Quaboag is a community where everyone knows one another and, like I said, we will get through this together.”

The Warren Police Department offered their condolences to the victims’ families and the classmates on Facebook.

“We are asking that everyone please respect the privacy of the families of the victims and avoid the area of the accident so that police can try to determine the cause of the crash,” the department added.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

