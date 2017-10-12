Halloween is just a couple weeks away, meaning the kids are bound to get a lot of candy.

Reader’s Digest spelled out some of the worst and best candy for their teeth, according to dentists.

Chewy candy sticks to your teeth, which gives it additional time to cause tooth decay. Some of those candies are even strong enough to pull out a filling or braces.

Sour and citrus-flavored candies contain both sugar and acid, making them twice as bad for teeth.

Dentists say if you’re going to indulge on candy, eat chocolate. It doesn’t linger on teeth for a long time, making it less of a risk for tooth decay.

