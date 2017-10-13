HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan says she will fight the Trump administration’s move to kill an Obama-era effort to limit carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that Hassan says she is working with others in Washington to counter the attempt to roll back the Clean Power Plan. She also says she hopes the state attorney general will join other states in a lawsuit.

Hassan made the statements Thursday while touring Brayton Energy, a Hampton-based company that designs high-efficiency turbine engines.

On Monday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said he would be issuing a new set of rules overriding the Clean Power Plan.

