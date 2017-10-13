Haunting video shows flames burning tree from the inside out

(WHDH) — Haunting images of the wildfires that have consumed acres and acres of homes, land, and trees are pouring out of California.

A man in Sonoma County came across one very unusual scene on Monday – a tree burning from the inside out.

Matthew McDermott was driving around to find escape routes as multiple fires closed in on his area.

While noting which roads were accessible, he came across a tree that appeared to have been hollowed out by embers and flames.

The ominous glow could be seen through ulcerated holes in the tree’s bark.

Wildfires burning in California have claimed 31 lives, scorched 191,000 acres and destroyed upwards of 2,800 homes in Santa Rosa alone.

